Aries

The influence of the full moon is altering your communication with others, Aries. I suggest you be more observant and reflective before expressing opinions or making comments, since your words could be misinterpreted.

Also, be very careful when driving your car or using any means of transportation, as extreme caution is essential. There is something you won’t be able to refuse, so keep an open mind to the opportunities that arise.

Taurus

Financial issues are disturbing the peace of Taurus. With the holiday season approaching, the budget needs to be tightened. The full moon raises concerns about possible financial shortages and raises concerns about what could happen if money is lacking.

Despite this, Mercury is facilitating connections with successful individuals, opening the doors to prosperity and abundance. This offers a positive outlook amid financial worries.

Gemini

The full moon this week takes place in the sign of Gemini, which can alter your emotions and make you sensitive to words or situations. It is important to stay away from negative or pessimistic thoughts.

Mercury, your ruler, is awakening your intuition, allowing you to make correct decisions even in situations outside your control.

Cancer

The lunar influence, ruler of Cancer, is stirring your inner fears, fears and insecurities, bringing to light unresolved aspects in you. It is a time to talk, ask for forgiveness if necessary, and reconnect with those who have drifted away from you.

Mercury, for its part, favors positive and constructive conversations with your special person or partner, which can be beneficial for both of you in terms of communication and understanding.

Leo

This week is ideal for Leos to rest away from anything that disturbs their peace. Friendships that may be controlling or overly protective need to be distanced, allowing you to make your own decisions and take responsibility for the results, whether triumphs or mistakes.

Mercury is fueling your competitive enthusiasm, pushing you to be the best at your job or area in which you work. It’s time to take control and show your ability to shine on your own merit.

Virgo

In the workplace, Virgos are experiencing some ambivalence. The presence of the full moon can generate alterations in your work environment, leading you to feel that people are talking behind your back and situations are being plotted for or against you, although this may be a personal perception.

However, Mercury is bringing new ideas, creativity, joy and enthusiasm to your lives, which is a positive point in the midst of this work uncertainty.

Libra

During the influence of the full moon, it is important for Libras to avoid risky activities and be prudent, remaining cautious in situations that may represent danger.

Mercury is strengthening family ties, making it a good time to complete real estate transactions, whether buying or selling properties. Connecting with family to celebrate the upcoming holidays can be a rewarding and enriching experience right now.

Scorpio

Mercury is providing a positive push for Scorpio to complete applications, applications or paperwork with great success. Studies and everything related to short trips are greatly favored at this time.

On the other hand, the presence of the full moon is awakening a passionate side in Scorpio, generating demands for affection and attention from your partner or someone special in your life.

Sagittarius

Mercury is paving the way for additional income. Starting this week, you will receive job offers, business opportunities or the income you expected.

On the other hand, the presence of the full moon is softening your strong heart in love situations. There is a propensity towards union and connection with that special person. If you let go of your pride, a reconciliation is likely on the horizon.

Capricorn

Mercury visits you opening the month of December, this aspect favors you enormously as it makes it easier for you to travel, communicate with people you haven’t seen in a long time.

The full moon makes you feel restless, a little anxious, you have to overcome the temptation to fall back into dependency or destructive patterns.

Aquarium

Aquarius begins December with an energetic spirit and desire to close the year 2023 positively. Mercury is awakening your creativity and ingenuity to generate positive changes for 2024. In addition, the full moon is awakening your romantic and flirtatious side. Singles are like wolves looking for a partner, while those in relationships look for spaces to express their love and find intimate moments.

Fish

Those born under the sign of Pisces often feel longing for significant past events in their lives when the energy of the full moon is present.

However, this feeling is temporary and during the weekend, the influence of Mercury will make it easier for your friends to seek you out, giving you their affection, which will allow you to appreciate and be grateful for what you enjoy in the present.

