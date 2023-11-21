Aries

Aries, this week the Sun and Mars, your ruler, visit the sign of Sagittarius, which predicts blessings in everything related to foreign affairs for you. Traveling and expanding your horizons is favored without limits.

It is a favorable time to learn and live new experiences. I encourage you to take risks and try everything that allows you to improve yourself in physical, mental and spiritual aspects. It is an opportunity to grow and evolve through opportunities that arise outside of your usual environment.

Taurus

In Taurus, Mars highlights your impulse to rebel against what you no longer tolerate, exhausting your patience and tolerance. The Sun highlights a discreet behavior, keeping you hidden and secret.

You will experience a feeling of dominance in love, highlighting your sensuality and eroticism, enhancing your magnetism without completely revealing yourself to others.

Gemini

In the world of Gemini, you are in a battle to defend and strengthen your love life. Both the Sun and Mars push you to overcome any obstacle with your current partner.

If you are single, you are determined to go after love, taking the initiative to conquer that person you are interested in. In all areas, you fight for justice, defending your rights and what rightfully belongs to you.

Cancer

For the sign of Cancer, romance is an essential component in romantic relationships; It’s like food for you. You need to feel loved and desired to be fulfilled.

The New Moon in Scorpio highlights this longing and you actively seek it. You are preparing to attract love. Singles have greater opportunities if they participate in artistic or musical activities, where they can find meaningful connections.

Leo

Leo, the Sun enhances your artistic, communicative and creative talents. Mars further intensifies these abilities. You are full of energy, enthusiasm and vitality, in addition to being highly competitive.

It is an ideal time for those who practice sports, perform presentations or auditions, since you will shine and stand out like never before, showing your best version. It’s your time to shine in the setting of your choice.

Virgo

Virgo, the influence of the Sun and Mars alters your family life and matters related to the home. On the one hand, it favors the decision to move in search of a more favorable environment and to improve your economic situation.

However, this combination could also trigger arguments, arguments, or differences with family members. Tensions may arise due to these changes or decisions.

It is important to handle these conflicts calmly and with communication to find a balance between your individual needs and family dynamics.

Libra

The influence of Mars in Libra encourages you to communicate directly and concisely, without detours. Your word acquires a special force, and you long for your wishes to be fulfilled immediately.

This influence intensifies your personality, making you more determined and energetic in the pursuit of what you want to achieve.

Scorpio

During this week, in Scorpio, highlight your concern for economic stability. The influence of Mars pushes you to be more pragmatic when managing expenses, investments and savings.

The Sun offers you opportunities to increase your income, but be careful: impulsive decisions without considering the risks can lead you to make significant financial mistakes.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarians, a special week with the visit of the Sun and Mars to their sign. To the birthday boys, congratulations! Mars enhances your physical energy, giving you strength, courage, and an enthusiasm that drives you to achieve what you want.

The Sun opens doors to physical health and success, filling you with good fortune and amplifying your inner power.

Capricorn

Capricorn, with the influence of the Sun, you value moments of solitude and separate yourself from everything that disturbs your peace, especially toxic people. Mars gives you the strength necessary to protect your emotional health.

Don’t allow anyone to invade your world or control it, much less undermine your self-esteem or personal value. You are firm in setting limits to preserve your emotional well-being.

Aquarium

From now on, the solar influence highlights the importance of your friendships in your Aquarian life. You will be surrounded by benevolent individuals who can be key to achieving success.

You will feel driven and confident, confident that your goals will be realized quickly. Furthermore, Mars adds additional enthusiasm and a strong will to move forward, overcoming any challenge that comes your way successfully.

Fish

An ambitious, competitive and fighting attitude that you kept hidden stands out in you, Pisces. Mars encourages you to stand out in your work and professional environment.

You value discipline, perseverance and commitment, which gives you the opportunity to work your way to success. Thanks to the solar influence, you will find yourself headed towards achievements that you previously considered unattainable.

