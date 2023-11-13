Aries

This week is exceptional for those born under the sign of Aries, since it inaugurates an unprecedented phase in their existence.

The influence of the New Moon in Scorpio intensifies your intuition, giving you the ability to materialize what you visualize with faith, as long as it does not cause harm to others.

They are urged to use their inner power wisely, especially in everything linked to the mystical and esoteric realm, which will undoubtedly captivate them.

Taurus

The New Moon in the opposite sign of Taurus brings with it transformations in the love sphere, affecting both current romantic relationships and the people who capture your interest in searching for a partner.

Attraction towards mysterious, sensual and seductive individuals awakens your curiosity, but caution is advised so as not to compromise a stable relationship due to a momentary temptation.

Gemini

Gemini, this week begins with extremely favorable changes for you. Now is the right time to take advantage of your intuition to your advantage.

You are clear about what actions to take and how to earn the appreciation of those around you.

As for your health, it is essential to give your body what it requires to stay active and motivated.

Cancer

For Cancer, romance represents an essential component in their love life, since they need to feel loved and desired.

The influence of the New Moon in Scorpio intensifies this desire in you, leading you to seek it, demand it, and long for it with greater intensity.

You are actively preparing to attract love into your life, and those who are single may find more opportunities by participating in artistic or musical activities.

Leo

Under the influence of the New Moon, those born under the sign of Leo focus on home activities, dedicating themselves to transforming their space into a more welcoming and special environment.

The creation of an environment that invites enjoyment and comfort is encouraged. Elements such as candles, incense, water and plants are essential to integrate all the elements of nature into the home.turning it into a sacred place, a temple protected from negativity and full of abundance, peace and love.

Virgo

Under the influence of the New Moon, you feel an inclination toward interacting with the people around you, including neighbors and those who may not have seemed very friendly in the past.

Your interest focuses on deeply exploring mystical and esoteric topics, such as reincarnation, past lives and Twin Flames, among others.

This period leads you to open up to new social connections and delve into spiritual aspects that may have previously gone unnoticed.

Libra

A large number of people of the Libra sign turn to tarot readers or other means to obtain clarity about current situations that they find difficult to understand or resolve.

The New Moon in Scorpio acts as a guide, providing illumination in areas you wish to overcome, especially in financial matters.

Libras are advised to trust their intuition, especially when making spending decisions, avoiding investments in unnecessary items.

Scorpio

The New Moon in Scorpio highlights all the talents and abilities of those born under this sign, giving them exceptional energy to manifest their desires. This period represents the beginning of a new stage in the life of Scorpio.

Her keen intuition acts as a guide to making better decisions, while her sensuality and sexuality stand out like never before.

You are advised to pay attention to dreams this week as they could reveal big ideas, secrets and important solutions.

Sagittarius

This week’s New Moon prompts you to discover the truth in a matter that concerns you deeply. You get away from the hustle and bustle of groups or family to reflect clearly and objectively.

You are advised to release your emotional burden from any feelings of anger, revenge or pain you may have towards people who are no longer part of your present.

It is crucial to get rid of these negative feelings in order to move forward spiritually, as they act as obstacles in your path.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you are advised to pay attention to your intuition when selecting friends, as well as when deciding to remove from your life those who have repeatedly betrayed you.

Under the influence of the New Moon, the search for friendly relationships that bring positive aspects to your life is promoted, such as love, peace, success, trust, faith, optimism and, above all, a lot of love.

This period favors the establishment of connections that contribute positively to your emotional well-being and personal growth.

Aquarium

This is the right time to start a new job, project or task, since the New Moon in Scorpio presents you with opportunities for professional advancement that you may not have considered before.

You are encouraged to say yes to those opportunities that the universe presents to you and to have faith in yourself. This is the right time to explore new forms of income, success, fame and prestige.

Give yourself the opportunity to expand your horizons and take advantage of the possibilities that come your way.

Fish

Pisces, under the influence of the New Moon, you are prompted to plan a long trip, specifically to a mystical and special place. This journey will give you the opportunity to recharge your spirituality by connecting with a past world that emanates extraordinary energy.

Exploring other religions, cults, practices and beliefs will become a valuable experience, leading you to discover a universe noticeably different from the one you are used to.

This period invites you to expand your spiritual horizons and immerse yourself in the richness of spiritual diversity.

With information from Walter Mercado

