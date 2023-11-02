The supermarket chain Walmart is offering the premium range phone Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just $945 dollars for stores in the United States. This price is the lowest recorded at the moment for said model.

The opportunity to acquire one of the best phones offered by the Samsung brand is available while supplies last in stores, so the offer will remain until buyers allow it.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the flagship device of the renowned Galaxy S23 series from Samsung. It has a 6.8-inch diagonal screen with the latest generation Dynamic AMOLED technology, which stands out for its brilliant resolution of 1440 x 3088 pixels and its fast refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

This high-end phone Samsung It works with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and has an exceptional capacity of up to 12 GB of RAM and even has an internal storage option with the capacity to reach an impressive 1 TB.

Also, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra It stands out for incorporating a robust camera system composed of the following 5 lenses: a 12MP front camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, another prominent 200MP main camera with a wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto camera with a capacity of 10x optical zoom and a latest 10MP telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom.

The opportunity to acquire the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at a preferential price throughout the chain Walmart It is available so you can enjoy all the notable features of this smartphone.

