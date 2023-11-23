We bring more news for players of Disney Speedstorm, baptized as Disney’s Mario Kart in its announcement for Nintendo Switch. Details have been confirmed today.

Disney Speedstorm, Disney’s Mario Kart

Specifically, after the premiere of the second and third seasons and their free-to-play launch, we have now been able to learn more details about their future content. We already know that Oswald will be joining Disney Speedstorm in Season 5 alongside Ortensia and Elsa also joined that season in addition to other Frozen content and more. Well now we have another new addition.

WALL•E will arrive as part of season 5 of the game. WALL•E, the iconic robot from the film of the same name, joins the cast in this way. This is the published image:

What do you think? We will be attentive to more details.

