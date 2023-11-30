According to the study, published in the journal Diabetology, walking at a speed of 3.7 miles per hour (6 kilometers per hour) can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by a third.

The research included more than 400,000 people from all over the world, and they were tracked for 10 years, according to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”.

The researchers found that people who walked fast were 33 percent less likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those who walked slowly.

Dr Anna Pearson, from the University of Leeds in the UK, who led the study, said: “These are important results because they show that walking fast can be a very effective way to prevent type 2 diabetes.”

She added: “People can walk quickly anywhere, and it does not require any special equipment. Therefore, everyone can benefit from these results.”

The study concluded that walking briskly could be an effective way to prevent type 2 diabetes, especially for people who have other risk factors for the disease, such as obesity or a family history of diabetes.