Discover the surprising successor to the throne of Wakanda and the mantle of Black Panther, revealed in his new comic

The history of the comic is full of unexpected twists and revelations that challenge the established. In the Marvel universe, the throne of Wakanda is no stranger to these dramatic reversals. The latest installment, Black Panther #6, promises to shake the very roots of this kingdom with the coronation of an unprecedented monarch: King M’Teli. Unlike the iconic T’Challa, M’Teli is not only a new face in royalty but also in the line of warriors who carry the title of Black Panther.

A new dawn in the Wakandan kingdom

The power and responsibility of the Panther mantle has always been in the hands of Wakanda’s royalty. From Mosi, the first to be favored by the spirit of the panther Bast, to the charismatic T’Challa, whose fame was cemented since his first appearance in 1966’s Fantastic Four #52, the work of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. But today, the focus shifts to a character who, although he is an enigma for readers, already shows a firmness on the throne that presages a reign of a determined hand.

The plot thickens with the arrival of M’Teli, whose rise to power occurs almost a century before our era. The elite army of the Wakandan kingdom, the Hatut Zeraze, soon follow his commands, heralding an era of radical change. This narrative twist comes from Eve L. Ewing and a team of artists including Mack Chater, Matt Horak, Craig Yeung and Jesus Aburtov, who together weave a story that promises to be as deep and vibrant as the colorful pages that cover it. they contain.

The eclipse of a King

T’Challa, for his part, faces an uncertain fate. After giving up much of his political power in an attempt to transition to a parliamentary democracy, he sees his sleeper agent program, executed in the shadows, turn against him in the most violent way. Exiled and questioned, T’Challa must redefine his role not only in his country but on the world stage. His fall from grace is so dramatic that it even costs him his position in the Avengers, although under the direction of Carol Danvers, he finds a way back into action.

The visual narrative of this new comic is an artistic collaboration that deserves to be highlighted. With Taurin Clarke fronting the main cover and artists like Doaly and Stephanie Hans offering variants, this issue promises to be a collector’s item. VC’s Joe Sabino’s lyrics add the finishing touch to a work that is not only a visual delight but also a time capsule of a nation that could have been.

The future of the kingdom

Set for release on November 8 by Marvel, Black Panther #6 is not only a long-awaited addition for fans but also a turning point for the franchise. The arrival of King M’Teli and his impact on the future of Wakanda raise questions that are sure to resonate in future issues. What secrets from the past threaten to destroy the future of the Wakandan kingdom? What dark powers must T’Challa face to protect the nation from him? These questions and more await in the pages of this exciting new chapter.

The story of the Black Panther is one of legacy and tradition, a narrative that has developed through generations of heroes. Now, with M’Teli on the throne, fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting to see how this new king will forge his path and leave his mark on the legend that is Wakanda. And all the while, T’Challa, the fallen king, seeks his redemption and a place in a world that seems to have moved on without him. The destinies of both, so intricately intertwined with the past and future of a powerful kingdom, are ready to be explored and treasured in the pages of Black Panther.