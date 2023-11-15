Suara.com – Joint investigators from the Corruption Eradication Sub-Directorate, Ditreskrimsus Polda Metro Jaya and the Corruption Crime Directorate (Dittipikor) Bareskrim Polri again examined the Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli Bahuri as a witness in the alleged extortion case against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo today, Thursday (16/ 11/2023).

Deputy Director of Corruption Crime Action (Wadirtipkor) Bareskrim Polri Kombes Pol. Arief Adiharsa said that Firli Bahuri’s examination was scheduled for 10.00 WIB in the Dittipikor Bareskrim Polri examination room on floor VI.

“(Inspection) at 10.00 WIB,” said Arief.

The day before, Wednesday (15/11/2023), joint investigators examined two witnesses, namely the Director of Gratification and Public Services of the Corruption Eradication Commission Herda Helmijaya at the Police Criminal Investigation Unit and another witness was examined at the Corruption Crime Sub-Directorate, Ditreskrimsus Polda Metro Jaya.

The Corruption Eradication Commission’s Director of Gratification and Public Services, Herda Helmijaya, was questioned from 10.00 to 13.00 WIB.

Arief said that investigators asked 13 questions regarding what the witness knew regarding his position.

Separately, the Director of Special Crime Investigation (Dirreskrimsus) Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Pol Ade Safri said that Corruption Eradication Commission Chairman Firli Bahuri had confirmed his presence in the investigation as a witness in the extortion case against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo on Thursday (16/11/2023).

According to Ade, investigators from the Corruption Eradication Sub-Directorate, Ditreskrimsus Polda Metro Jaya, on Tuesday (14/11/2023) received a letter from the Corruption Eradication Commission regarding confirmation of Firli Bahuri as Chair of the Corruption Eradication Commission to be present to provide information as a witness.

“Letter from the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission regarding confirmation of the presence of FB as Chair of the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission to be present to provide information as a witness before investigators on Thursday, November 16 2023,” said Ade, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Firli was initially scheduled to be questioned at Polda Metro Jaya on Tuesday (14/11/2023). However, at that time he was unable to attend on the grounds that there was a clarification examination at the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission Supervisory Board or Dewas.

In a letter signed by the Head of the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Committee Legal Bureau, Firli then asked that the examination be postponed to Thursday (16/11/2023). In this letter, Firli also requested that the investigation be carried out at the National Police Criminal Investigation Unit, not at Polda Metro Jaya.

Firli previously did not appear to fulfill the investigator’s summons to provide further information on Tuesday due to the fact that the examination schedule coincided with the examination in question at the KPK Supervisory Board (Dewas).

Previously, Firli Bahuri was also questioned at Bareskrim Polri in the same case on Tuesday, October 24 2023.