Wagner returned by recruiting many mercenaries. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Russia’s Wagner paramilitary group has again started recruiting fighters in two regions of the country months after the death of its founder and leader.

The force has been drafted into the Rosgvardia, or Russian National Guard, as one of its units and is led by 25-year-old Pavel Prigozhin, the son of Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in a plane crash in August, according to local news site 59.ru.

Recruitment is reportedly taking place in the Perm and Novosibirsk regions.

Journalists saw the announcement about the resumption of recruitment published on the Wagner regional Telegram channel in Perm.

They spoke with local Wagner representatives and learned that the group was now a separate unit from Rosgvardia under Pavel’s guidance.

“The coat of arms and symbols remain the same. We recruit those who already have combat experience, including those who have worked in PMCs (private military companies). “The only difference is that we only employ free people, not from prison,” said a local resident, reported by Anadolu.

Previously, Prigozhin died in a plane crash on August 23, two months after Wagner attempted a short-lived rebellion against the Russian government.

Wagner has had a rising international profile in recent years through his deployments in Africa as well as in Ukraine, where Moscow launched a “special military operation” in February 2022.

