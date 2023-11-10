The Marvel Cinematic Universe can continue its productions quietly from now on. The actors’ strike has finally ended, and countless projects have returned to their old ways, including one of the most anticipated films of the MCU: Deadpool 3.

The third film starring Ryan Reynolds is moving forward with its production and, although the initial release date was removed, the American actor has shared through his personal Twitter account that the film is scheduled to be released in the summer 2024.

Although he has not mentioned an exact date, he has left a range of three months, specifically, the end of June, July, August and September, so we can get an idea of ​​when they will arrive. Deadpool, Lobezno and company to cinemas around the world.

Until now, all that remains is to sit and wait and be attentive to the leaks that we may see during the next few weeks of filming, which aim to be very busy in order to arrive on time for the date established by Disney and Marvel Studios.

In VidaExtra | Deadpool and Wolverine have another pending account: proving that Daredevil created the Ninja Turtles

In VidaExtra | Who pays and repairs the damage caused by superhero fights in Marvel?