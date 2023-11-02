Director Shawn Levy joins the wave of support for Wade Wilson

Marvel’s iconic antihero, known for his dark humor and breaking the fourth wall, is about to take his irreverence to new levels. Deadpool 3 promises to be an adventure full of action and diversity, welcoming Wade Wilson’s “open pansexuality” with open arms, something that director Shawn Levy enthusiastically applauds. In a recent conversation with Wired, Levy made it clear that Deadpool’s unfiltered charisma is, without a doubt, an element of the character that he finds “charming.”

Inclusivity dresses in red and black

Superhero cinema is constantly evolving, and Deadpool has stood out for boldly leading LGBTQ+ representation on the big screen. In the current environment, where some educational centers in the United States are contemplating the censorship of books with queer themes and characters, Levy points out the importance of characters like Deadpool who challenge the status quo with their pansexual fluidity. The filmmaker believes that fear of ideas is a sign of weakness, a comment that could not resonate more in these times of change.

Continuity and diversity go hand in hand in the saga, and the couple formed by Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio, introduced in the 2018 sequel, returns to reaffirm this commitment. Deadpool, always ready for flirtation regardless of gender, continues his path breaking barriers, something that director Tim Miller had highlighted when defining the character as pansexual.

A dream team for a third installment

On the creative front, the team that brought the previous films in the X-Men franchise to life returns to deliver a script that promises to keep us on the edge of our seats. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, along with Zeb Wells and Levy himself, are collaborating closely with Ryan Reynolds, ensuring that the spirit of Deadpool remains intact on his journey into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Anticipation skyrockets when we learn that Hugh Jackman will reprise his iconic role as Wolverine, accompanying Deadpool in this new installment. This collaboration, loaded with narrative possibilities, puts fans on the verge of euphoria. In addition, rumors of multiversal cameos fan the flame of speculation, although Levy is tight-lipped about it.

Wade Wilson: More than humor, a symbol of change

He Wade Wilson character has become more than just a dispenser of jokes and sarcasm. With each movie, Deadpool has transcended the typical limits of superheroes, entering territories little explored by mainstream comics. His pansexualityfar from being a simple additive, is emerging as a bold statement in the superhero film industry, usually reluctant to stray from traditional formulas.

Comparing him to other comic characters who have had movies in recent yearsDeadpool stands out for being a genuine antihero; Not only is his flaws as prominent as his virtues, but his personal acceptance and their freedom to express their identity feel like a reflection of current social struggles. It is, in many ways, the reflection of an era that cries out for inclusion and authenticity in its heroes.

Unknown on the Marvel calendar

Although originally slated for May 2024, Deadpool 3’s release date remains up in the air, victimized by complications from the SAG-AFTRA strike. Meanwhile, fans remain in suspense, speculating about every detail that could emerge in this third installation that promises to be more than a superhero movie: a milestone in representation and inclusivity.

In a world that cries out for stories that celebrate diversity, Deadpool 3 is not just another title on Marvel’s agenda; It’s a promise that acceptance and self-love can come in the most unexpected and extravagant package. With his f—load heart and trademark fearlessness, Wade Wilson is not only here to stay; He is here to defy convention and embrace every fan with his unapologetic authenticity.