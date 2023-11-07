At the end of each year we are usually presented with a few rankings, and one of those rankings is traditionally that of the largest car manufacturers. Toyota was at the top there last year, and that was actually no surprise because that was also the case the year before, just like the year before that. Toyota has actually been doing very well for a very long time, and the figures don’t lie.

King Corolla

Toyota has proudly announced that it has built its 300 millionth — or in numbers, 300,000,000th — car. It secretly did this in September, so you can assume that we have already passed 300,000,001. To reach that number, the manufacturer needed 88 years and a month, because on August 25, 1935 their first vehicle — a Toyota G1 truck — rolled off the production line. It took until 1997 for Toyota to reach 100 million cars, and 200 million came sooner: in 2012. Now Toyota has added another 100 million cars in just over 11 years.

The majority of those cars were — you guessed it — Corollas. With a total of more than 53 million units, it is not only good for one in six Toyotas produced, but it also remains the best-selling car in the history of cars… And the Corolla does not seem to be giving up that title anytime soon. Last year it was once again the second best-selling car in the world, and the only one it had to beat was a Toyota: the RAV4.