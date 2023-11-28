A few years ago, a number of things seemed to be certain: Mark Rutte rules in the Netherlands, electric driving is done with bumper cars and the Volkswagen Golf is the most popular car in the country. Come back to the here and now and look at what happened. VW boss Thomas Schäfer informs Volkswagen board members that the brand is in dire straits.

The German car manufacturer is already in the middle of negotiations with the works council about the cuts. In total, 10 billion euros should be saved. These cost savings would first be implemented within Volkswagen itself before it is the turn of other brands within the VW Group to accelerate the construction processes with electric cars.

‘Volkswagen is no longer competitive’

Reuters says it has obtained a message from Schäfer to the other board members. Schäfer is quoted as saying: ‘With many of our existing structures, processes and high costs, we as the Volkswagen brand are no longer competitive.’ So something has to change if Volkswagen wants to be able to compete. A response from Gunnar Kilian could be read in the same message.

Kilian is the board member on behalf of Volkswagen’s HR department. Reuters quotes Kilian: ‘We must finally be brave and honest enough to throw away things within the company that are duplicates, or that are simply ballast that we cannot use for good results.’

He is said to have indicated that VW aims, among other things, to send employees on partial or early retirement, but that the majority of the intended savings of 10 billion euros must come from measures other than staff reductions. Details on this would be finalized by the end of the year.

We have asked Volkswagen Netherlands for a response to Reuters’ reporting. The spokesperson says he is aware of the message, but has no response from Volkswagen Netherlands.