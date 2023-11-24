We have the results of the first free practice for you. Check the results of the FP1 of GP Abu Dhabi 2023 here.

The last first free practice is now behind us. And if you left your nest at 10:25 specifically for this, we are sorry. It was a little less exciting than we expected.

Oh, wait, no, it’s never exciting very often, but it’s mainly a good indication of how the cars behave on the track. We don’t mean that in a social sense, although plenty of drivers complained about other drivers on the track.

Substitutes

It was also the weekend of substitutes, reserve drivers and ‘must-haves’. So in that respect it is not surprising that the drivers got in each other’s way. Of the 20 drivers, ten were who normally do not appear at the start of a Grand Prix.

Of all the substitutes, Felipe Drugovich did a great job. In fact, he was even significantly faster than his teammate Lance Stroll. The Canadian entered at the last minute and set his fastest lap at the end of the session, while Drugovich’s time had been standing for some time. So Lawrence, maybe send your son to bed without caviar on his grilled cheese tonight.

Ricciardo

Furthermore, Ricciardo did very well, he set the third fastest time. You may be wondering where Red Bull ranks: well, right at the bottom. Isack Hadjar and Jake Dennis are not high flyers yet. Yes, Red Bull was slow today, but that doesn’t seem to be the fault of the cars. It is known that Red Bull’s reserve drivers are part of the first group. Or the second.

We must note that all times are very close to each other. Less than one and a half seconds during a free training session is very little. In that respect, things can go either way this afternoon, tomorrow and the day after.

The fastest time was for George Russell, who made an excellent impression. He was very fast, especially in the last (twisty) sector, while the Williams did very well on the straights.

FP1 GP Abu Dhabi 2023 results

PositionRunnerTeamTime (difference)Tyres1RussellMercedes1:26.072Soft2DrugovichAston Martin0,288Soft3RicciardoAlphaTauri0,361Soft4BottasAlfa Romeo0,381Soft5StrollAston Martin0,559Soft6PiastriMcLaren0,593Soft7SainzFerrari0,604Soft8ShwartzmannFerrari0,631Soft9GaslyAlpine0,653Soft10TsunodaAlphaTauri0,653Soft11SargeantWilliams0,670Soft12VestiMercedes0,743Soft13DoohanAlpine0,793Soft14PourchaireAlfa Romeo1,021Soft15O’WardMcLaren1,042Soft16DennisRed Bull1,136Soft17HadjarRed Bull1,172Soft18O’SullivanWilliams1,388Soft19MagnussenHaas1,390Soft20BearmanHaas1,497Soft

