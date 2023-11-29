November 28, 2023

Marco Bezzecchi’s sensations after the Valencia tests

Marco Bezzecchi puts 2023 to rest with a nice third place at the conclusion of the day of post-season testing in Valencia, which the riders carried out astride their respective 2024 bikes: specifically, ‘Bez’ expressed his feelings after brought the Ducati Desmosedici GP23 for the first time, which will be available to the Mooney VR46 Racing Team next season.

“A good test, I’m quite happy – declared the Romagna native to the channels of the team founded by Valentino Rossi -. The GP23 is fast, but different in some specific points of the riding compared to the 22. We have to work on the setting and take care of some aspects of my style, such as entering a curve with the brakes and touching the throttle when leaning”.

“I’ll have to get used to it, but I’m satisfied. And now a well-deserved holiday for me and the whole team who did an incredible job this 2023” concluded Bezzecchi.

In the 2023 season, Bezzecchi achieved the third final position, behind the dual MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin. His season was overall satisfying, characterized by victories in three GPs (Argentina, France and India) and success in the Sprint race in Assen.

©Getty Images