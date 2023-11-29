November 28, 2023

Fabio Di Giannantonio excited after his debut in his new team

An emotional Fabio Di Giannantonio commented on the Mooney VR46 Racing Team channels on the debut in the colors of the company founded by Valentino Rossi in Valencia, for the post-season tests which he concluded with the seventh fastest time. total.

“I really enjoyed this day – declared the Roman driver -: the first feeling with the team was very positive. They made me feel on the one hand like a child, but on the other a true professional. I felt at my comfortable and I tried to do well to make them proud right away.”

“I managed to be very fast with all the tires and I made a good step forward in pace compared to the race – he then added -. The sensations are very positive and we can go on holiday with a smile. In terms of the bike, the GP23 is different, but at the same time similar to GP22, we need time to push it to the limit.”

Di Giannantonio concluded the 2023 season, his second in MotoGP (both with the Gresini Racing team), finishing in twelfth place in the standings a year which saw him grow constantly, until he achieved his first success in a premier class GP in the penultimate round of the season, in Qatar.

©Getty Images