November 27, 2023

Fabio Di Giannantonio joins the VR46 team

Fabio Di Giannantonio is officially a driver of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team. This was announced on Monday by the same partnership founded by Valentino Rossi, who will therefore field the former Gresini Racing team driver in 2024 together with the confirmed Marco Bezzecchi.

“I’m really happy to announce that Fabio will join our team – the comment on the official VR46 channels – from team director Alessio ‘Uccio’ Salucci -. It was an unexpected arrival, a bit in the running, at last minute but I’m satisfied that the choice fell on him.”

“He had a great end to the season – added Uccio -, he didn’t lose heart when things maybe didn’t go his way and I’m sure he’ll be able to feel at home here. On a sporting level, he has shown that he is among the fastest young Italians, will continue to work with Ducati and the objective is to help him to be not only competitive, but also consistent in his results.”

“It’s an ambitious project, it marks a turning point in the history of our Team, but I’m sure that we will all give our best to go in the same direction” concluded Valentino Rossi’s right-hand man.

©Cristian Lovati