November 8, 2023

VR46, Marco Bezzecchi warns Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin

Ducati VR46 team rider Marco Bezzecchi prepares for the Sepang weekend: “Having a complete week of recovery after three very demanding weeks, like the previous ones, was a real blessing. I rested, recovered as much as possible, recharged my batteries and I’m ready to face this end of the season at my best.”

Bezzecchi is now out of the fight for the world title, but he intends to end the season as a protagonist: “It won’t be easy, but we will give our best to be among the protagonists from here to Valencia”.

The Malaysian track is one of his favorites: “Sepang, together with many other tracks in this final phase of the season, is among my favourites. Very fast, with long straights, an aspect that could be favorable to our technical package”.

