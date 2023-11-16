November 15, 2023

Marco Bezzecchi’s words ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix

Marco Bezzecchi looks to the Qatar Grand Prix, the penultimate round of the MotoGP season, with a single objective: to finish the MotoGP championship in third place in the general classification.

Currently at 323 points and fresh from sixth place in Malaysia, Marco is just 5 points away from securing the podium in the World Championship, a historic result for the Mooney VR46 Racing Team in its second year in the premier class. Among the admirers of the track just outside Doha, he is ready to be among the protagonists.

“I’m returning to the track in Qatar after two good placings in Malaysia even though I’ve never managed to be completely comfortable driving and I’m a bit sorry about this because the Sepang track is one of my favorites – admitted the centaur Rimini to the team’s official channels – I also really like this one at Losail, the atmosphere and the fact of racing at night, and then we arrive here with the certainty of P3 in the Championship really close. It would be a great result for me and the whole team. team, the boys had a great season and they deserve it.”

©Getty Images