November 24, 2023

Marco Bezzecchi’s words after FP2 of the Valencia GP

After gaining direct access to Q2 of the Valencia GP, Ducati Mooney VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi analyzed his performance in no uncertain terms during the two free practice sessions.

“I’m really happy, I was able to be fast straight away and find the feeling on the front again. I rode as I wanted and I’m satisfied with both the time and pace. It’s a shame about the crash, which wasn’t anything serious. I took a big hit, but without consequences. I have good confidence on the bike and I can do well tomorrow. This is the most important thing” these are the words of the number 72 to the team’s official channels.

A complicated Friday, however, for teammate Luca Marini, who, thanks to the 17th place obtained in FP2, will be forced to start from Q1. “It was a difficult day, in the afternoon I was hoping for better, but with the medium tire behind me I felt quite good, while with the soft tire I struggled a lot. I had no grip and I wasn’t able to be competitive in braking and turn-in. I took a few risk on the time attack and I crashed. I returned to the track with the second bike, but it was impossible to ride, especially on the left. Let’s get back to work for Q1” is the analysis of Valentino Rossi’s brother on the official channels of the VR46 team.

©Mooney VR46 Racing Team