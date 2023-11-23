November 22, 2023

Marco Bezzecchi’s words ahead of the Valencia Grand Prix

Marco Bezzecchi is preparing for the final act of 2023, a season that saw him as an absolute protagonist in MotoGP astride the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team.

Mathematically third in the general classification in his second year in the premier class, Marco wants to return to fighting for the podium and close the season in the best possible way, before taking the stage at the MotoGP™ Beats: Lights Out Gala (Sunday 26 November, Font de Sant Lluís , Valencia ed.) to collect the bronze medal won thanks to the 326 points currently in his haul.

“The last race of the season is always special here in Valencia, this year we arrive confident of third place in the Championship – he underlined to the team’s official channels -. I’m really happy, for me and the whole team, it’s a very important result in my second year in MotoGP. I’m happy, but I’ll be even happier if we manage to get competitive again. In Qatar I struggled a lot and I was never really fast. Closing the season with a good result is the goal.”

©Getty Images