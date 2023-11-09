November 8, 2023

Luca Marini’s words ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

Luca Marini is preparing for the Malaysian Grand Prix, before the last three races of the 2023 season, ready to have his say in the fastest group, with the aim of recovering positions in the standings and finishing on a high note.

The centaur of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, eighth in the general classification with 164 points, has among his favorites the track outside Kuala Lumpur where he triumphed for his first victory in the World Championship (2018, Moto2 ed.). Fresh from P2 in the Sprint in Thailand, he wants to end the season on a high note.

“I’m always happy to return to Sepang, one of my favorite tracks and where I achieved my first overall victory in the World Championship in 2018 in Moto2 – he declared to the team’s official channels -. I’ve always been strong here, managing to adapt to the temperatures , often really prohibitive. The shoulder is doing better, in Thailand we managed Saturday’s race and the weather conditions well, while in the race we struggled more. The sensations are however positive. It will be a challenging three weeks, the objective is to close the growing season and harvest as much as possible.”

©Getty Images