November 15, 2023

Luca Marini’s words ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix

Luca Marini sets the objective for the Qatar Grand Prix, the penultimate event of the MotoGP World Championship, starting on Friday at the Losail circuit: to get closer to the Top5 in the general classification.

The centaur from the Marche region, in eighth position at 171 points, only 29 points away from the Top5 after the Sepang race, can concretely reduce the gap in the general classification and climb the rankings on a track that is well suited to his driving style and characteristics. of his motorbike.

“I really like the Doha track, not only the track which is fast, but at the same time really technical, but also the whole atmosphere you can breathe here – declared the Mooney VR46 Racing Team driver to the team’s official channels – Racing at night is always special and for the first time this track will not be the scene of the first race of the season, but could even be decisive for the title. In Sepang I had excellent sensations, but in the two races I collected less than expected. This weekend we are fighting for important points for the final positions in the general championship.”

©Getty Images