November 22, 2023

VR46: Luca Marini chasing the Top 5

Luca Marini Valencia has clear ideas ahead of the Valencia Grand Prix, the last MotoGP round of the season, scheduled for the weekend on the Ricardo Tormo circuit.

The centaur from the Marche region, fresh from pole position and a double podium in Qatar, sees the finish line of the Top5 in the general classification closer (he is currently seventh, at 194 points, 10 points away from fifth place, occupied by Johann Zarco).

Valentino Rossi’s brother spoke to the team’s official channels as follows: “We arrive in Valencia for the last race of 2023, a very particular track, after a great weekend in Qatar. Let’s evaluate the weather and temperatures well, let’s not forget that we are now at the end of November. The goal is to finish on a high note, be able to put in a good performance here too and be in the leading group. Getting into the Top5 overall would be fantastic.”

©Getty Images