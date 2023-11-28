November 27, 2023

VR46, Fabio Di Giannantonio introduces himself

Fabio Di Giannantonio is already excited for the adventure that awaits him in the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, where he will effectively take the place of Luca Marini, who has moved to Honda. Speaking to the official channels of the company founded by Valentino Rossi, the 25-year-old expressed his happiness and does not hide his ambitions.

“I’m happy to become part of such a strong reality as that of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team – declared Di Giannantonio -, I can learn a lot and I can’t wait to start working together on this project, we can really do some things beautiful”.

“In the last two seasons in MotoGP – he added – I have grown a lot and in this team I will certainly be able to mature further and achieve great results. I am excited, I can’t wait to get to know all my new staff and start working on the track. Thank you to everyone who made this possible.”

Di Giannantonio has just concluded the MotoGP World Championship in twelfth place, with 151 points to his credit: after a first half of the season below expectations, the Roman showed constant improvements, even winning the Qatar Grand Prix, his first success personal in MotoGP.

©Getty Images