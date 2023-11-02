Serbia will hold early elections on Sunday 17 December: President Aleksandar Vučić dissolved parliament on Wednesday less than two years after the last elections, won by his party, the Serbian Progressive Party (right-wing and nationalist) which has governed the country since 2012. Vučić’s decision comes after months of well-attended protests and demonstrations against the government and the president, which began in May following an armed attack on a school that caused the death of 18 people, half of them children. The opposition united in the “Serbia against violence” movement to ask for stricter laws against the sale of weapons and to denounce a popular culture of glorification of violence which according to some is very present at various levels of Serbian society.

But Vučić and his party also have to manage another unresolved issue, that of the territorial disputes with Kosovo, a country which he never officially recognized after the proclamation of independence from the Serbian state in 2008. According to many observers, the choice to dissolve the parliament is also an attempt by Vučić to buy time on the issue of Kosovo, in a period in which tensions have once again become high and pressure for recognition by Europe is substantial.

Vučić has dominated Serbian politics for a decade. He is 53 years old and has a past as a radical nationalist: he was a minister during the administration of Slobodan Milošević who was accused of crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing. In 2014 he became prime minister and since 2017 he has been the president of the country. In 2022 he was re-elected by a wide margin.

Even if the president in Serbia has mainly formal powers, in recent years Vučić, thanks to his role, has managed to enormously consolidate the control exercised by his party over Serbian politics and society. TV and newspapers, both public and private, are full of people close to Vučić, who uses rhetoric similar to that of other authoritarian governments in Eastern Europe on the rights of migrants and the LGBT+ community. The opposition accuses the Serbian president and his party of compressing freedom of opinion and opposition space and some denounce that the government has links to criminal gangs responsible for violence, extortion and illegal trafficking in various areas of the country. Vučić formally left the party presidency in May, but continues to have a decisive influence.

According to polls, the ruling SNS party still maintains a relative majority in the country with 44 percent of the vote. To govern, however, he will probably have to seek an alliance with the ultra-nationalist and pro-Russian parties, which should reach a total of 11 percent of the votes.

For years, Serbia has maintained a policy of equidistance between the European Union, to which almost all the countries of the Balkan peninsula belong or aspire, and Russia, with which it traditionally has important cultural and economic ties. To date, it is the only country in Europe not to impose economic sanctions on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine (along with Belarus, an ally of the Putin regime).

Last week the opposition announced that they will present single lists, re-proposing the name “Serbia against violence”: the coalition will include centre, left, environmentalist and pro-European formations, as well as some new formations born during these months of mobilization and protests . Polls estimate this bloc at around 38 percent of the vote.

The decision to call new elections comes two days after the visit to Serbia of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who reiterated the conditions necessary to allow Serbia to move closer to the European Union: approval of sanctions against Russia, measures to fighting corruption and organized crime, reforms of the economy and the judicial system, adherence to environmental protection policies, more guarantees of respect for human rights.

The priority issue, however, remains the “normalization” of the country’s relations with Kosovo, which Serbia continues to officially consider as part of its territory. Following the clashes at the end of September, when an armed Serbian group besieged a monastery in Kosovo, and the reported concentration of Serbian troops near the borders, the United States and the European Union organized a mediation last week. It should have led to the signing of an agreement to establish an Association of municipalities with a Serbian majority in Kosovo (which would have had a certain amount of autonomy), in exchange for a “de facto” recognition by Serbia of the country’s autonomy. After the meetings, however, Vučić did not sign any text.