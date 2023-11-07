Eicma is back and our competition is back “Vote and win the most beautiful motorbike of the Show”, this year powered by Metzeler. We are waiting for you at our stand at Eicma 2023 (pavilion 15, stand C31) to participate in the competition that elects and can help you win the “Most beautiful motorcycle of the show”.

We have now reached the eighteenth edition – we started in 2005 and only skipped in 2020, due to force majeure – of this competition which rewards the motorcycle most admired by enthusiasts who attend or follow the Milanese event from home (click here to find out how went in 2022). In addition to the QRs displayed at the stand, you can also vote directly through our website. Below are the details on the procedure, click on the button below to participate.

Vote and win the most beautiful motorbike of the Show