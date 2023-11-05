Zelensky and Ursula von der Leyen attend a press conference in Kiev

Von der Leyen in Kiev for EU entry. Zelensky: “War in Gaza distracts from Ukraine”

“I’m here for talk about the entrance of Ukraine to the EU. Kiev is making excellent progress on the road to EU membership. The process of completing the reforms is underway. If this happens, I am sure, Ukraine will be able to achieve the ambitious goal of moving to the next stage of the accession process”, said the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, visiting the Ukrainian capital. Next Wednesday the EU is to assess how far Ukraine is progressing towards meeting the necessary political, economic and legal criteria, so that it can pave the way towards opening membership negotiations in December.

Then he announced: “A new package ready sanctions against Russia”.

The Ukrainian president Zelensky, in response, specified: “The EU’s choice on membership will be historic”. And he added: “The conflict is not at a standstill. The war in the Middle East sta distracting l’Attention from Ukraine. I believe that this was one of the objectives of the Russian Federation.”

“The Russia is gradually losing control of Black Sea“, then stated Zelensky, who appointed a new commander of the Special Operations Forces. Meanwhile a new rain of Russian drones has hit various regions of Ukraine, which fears further damage to its infrastructure for energy production, and therefore for light and heating, as the conflict enters its third winter.

