There was a time when Volkswagen was the car brand par excellence, and that time was not that long ago. For example, take a look at the best-selling car in Europe in 2021: that was the Volkswagen Golf. A year later, however, it had already dropped to fourth place and this year it looks like the iconic model will do its best to even end up in the top 10. The compact SUV T-Roc may be becoming increasingly popular, but the real replacement for the Golf should of course have been an EV. Instead, demand for the ID. models is so small that the brand has had to scale back production several times… And Volkswagen itself knows that this is not the intention.

Accelerate… Backward?

The Reuters news agency has obtained a message from Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer and look away, VAG supporter, because the message is not rosy. For example, the CEO literally puts it in black and white that “Volkswagen as a brand is no longer competitive”. That conclusion could be read in a report of a board meeting, which Reuters could view on the intranet of the Volkswagen group. There, the CEO clarified that in his view the problems were due to “outdated structures and processes and high costs” within the group, while another executive, Gunnar Kilian, reportedly proposed that part of the solution would be to no longer replace resigning or retiring staff. .

It is of course not the first time that such savings measures have come to Volkswagen’s attention. For example, the CEO already proposed his ‘Accelerate Forward’ plan in the middle of this year and if you read between the lines, you could almost call it an ‘Accelerate Backward’ plan. The group wants to save around 10 billion euros by offering fewer models and also making fewer individual options and decorations possible. As a result, they must have more money left over for the development of the new, electric SSP platform. For example, that should become the basis of the next, purely electric Golf, so let’s hope that it might be able to reach the top of the best-selling cars in Europe again.