Volkswagen lives in a crisis continua when it comes to their electric cars. In recent months we have told how the German firm lives immersed in a continuous chaos of platforms and delays. Also the problems it is having placing its electric cars. And, now, those who have to equip these with their engines.

The information is brought to you by Automotive News Europe, referring to Reuters. As they explain, “the production of electric motors at the Volkswagen Group plant in Kassel is currently only possible to a limited extent”, so production at the Zwickau factory of the Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5, as well as The Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron, will be stopped for three weeks.

The company does make it clear that this stoppage will not affect the Volkswagen ID.3 and Curpra Born, since these models are produced in China. The temporary solution that the German company has found is to prioritize the manufacture of its largest models, those that are equipped with the AP550 motor the 286 CV (210 kW).

They point out, from Forococheseléctricos, that the benefited model is the Volkswagen ID.7. The latest model from the Germans is the largest and most expensive, with a starting price in Spain from 61,970 euros. In the coming weeks, in addition, the arrival of the first units of this electric car was expected and, therefore, a launch is guaranteed within reason, with no delays in sight.

You have to choose. And I choose the most profitable

Volkswagen is encountering a real problem with the electric car that is emerging in recent weeks and months.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen Group, warned last summer that the company had “the roof on fire”, referring to the high costs that the transition to the electric car was entailing. A Overconfidence would have caused an overestimation of demand that is causing stops in the production of electric vehicles.

Among the criticisms that Volkswagen models have received is an old acquaintance of the rest of the European manufacturers: prices that are too expensive for short ranges. A situation that has favored the growth of Tesla, which has been pushing for months with continuous discounts.

To overcome this unfavorable context, Volkswagen is choosing to prioritize its most profitable models. Schäfer already warned that they had to reduce production costs and, along the way, Cariad has been the company that has suffered the most. Along the same lines, the company has warned that it will stop manufacturing small models if they are not profitable enough and, long before, they already announced that they would not compete in volume with Toyota, opting to prioritize models with higher costs for the customer.

The intention to bet on the AP550 engine makes a lot of sense within the Germans’ strategy. The engine, they say, stands out for its efficiency and during the presentation of the new Volkswagen ID.7, emphasis was placed on the possibility of reaching up to 700 kilometers on a single charge.

It achieves this thanks to an improved thermal management system, which lacks an additional electrically driven oil pump. To cool, specific components are used for the supply and distribution of oil, which is previously cooled by its own refrigeration circuit.

