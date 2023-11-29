It has been clear for some time that Chinese car brands are not the only ones that produce in China. Several German car brands also have a Chinese department. Under pressure from the local government, this almost always involves a joint venture. No different at Volkswagen, which has a brotherly seat next to FAW in China. FAW-Volkswagen has now put the price on the ID.7: 30,310 euros. How is it possible that that electric sedan in the Far East is suddenly 36,000 euros cheaper?!

To begin; yes, the Volkswagen ID.7 that you buy here in Europe is broadly identical to the ID.7 Vizzion that you buy in China. Not only in terms of design, but also in terms of platform and equipment. Where are the differences? Starting with the drivetrain. For example, the European ID.7 debuted a new, more powerful electric motor on the rear axle of 286 hp, which replaces the previous 204 hp electric motor. However, the Chinese version will still rely on the 204 hp electric motor on the back.

Something interesting is also happening in the field of batteries. For example, the ID.7 is available as a “Long Range” in Europe with a battery of 86.0 kWh net. The Chinese ID.7 produces a maximum of 82 kWh. A small difference in volume that may indicate that the battery comes from a completely different supplier. Finally, you can say that the production costs for the ID.7 in China are a lot lower. On the other hand: would that really cause a difference of around 30,000 euros? Or is VW simply asking top price in Europe for its new luxury EV?