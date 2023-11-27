Volkswagen is immersed in a major reconstruction. According to Wards Auto, Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen Group, set himself an imperative goal a few months ago: reducing costs in 10 billion euros in the next three years.

The automobile conglomerate is immersed in a small identity crisis. If we take the statements of the previous managers, the pandemic had taught them that they would stop competing by volume of vehicles and would focus on profitability and sell fewer but more expensive units.

“The key objective is not growth (…) We are more focused on quality and marginsrather than volume and market share,” Arno Antlitz, chief financial officer of the Volkswagen Group, told the Financial Times. It is, of course, a change of mentality for a group that has “the people’s car” in its name. .

To achieve this, the electric car seemed key. However, the transition to this new technology is being very hard for the company on several fronts. Its Volkswagen ID.3 has not sold as much as expected and, although it was sold as the new electric Volkswagen Golf due to its ability to become popular, it has been the Volkswagen ID.4 that has caught many more eyes.

But this should not be a problem for Volkswagen. The biggest problem is in one reputational crisis. The company has received numerous criticisms for its software, the cheaper interiors of its vehicles with touch controls that eliminate key buttons that should be physical, and autonomy figures that for some are not up to par.

All of this has only added up within a conglomerate where Porsche, then directed by the person who is now CEO of the Volkswagen Group, decided to go out on its own, being aware of the numerous delays that the development of new platforms and adapted software was causing. . Audi, the other firm that should share components, is also suffering hard.

And to the above we must add that the future structure that was sustained in three different scalable platforms that they would have to take over until they reached the most ambitious and advanced Scalable System Platform (SSP) led the previous CEO to leave the company, as he could not meet the deadlines. Cariad, in charge of software development for the MEB, PPE and SSP platforms, has also ended up suffering severe adjustments.

Looking at China

According to the German media, Schäfer has summarized this entire situation by stating that the group’s roof “is on fire.” A way to alert the managers of the different companies that make up the automobile conglomerate and warn them that you must save money and launch into the highest possible profitability.

If a long time ago Volkswagen competed at volume with vehicles that boasted of being above the market’s average quality, today they reverse themselves and assure that they will not enter the game of a small electric car if, at least, it does not give them a profitability of 6% or that they would discontinue the Volkswagen Polo if the conditions of Euro 7 made it difficult for them to obtain the expected performance.

To meet the objectives, a recurring solution has been to look to China. The company has ended up looking for a platform for Audi there, with the aim of serving as a basis to accelerate processes and launch a car that lives up to the brand without incurring greater expenses.

In addition, it has become a shareholder in XPenga Chinese company that claims to have some of the most advanced autonomous driving systems on the market but that, until now, has not been able to make its proposal profitable.

But this identity and reputational crisis is not only a thing of the West. In China, European vehicles, which have traditionally sold more expensive than local ones, were in good health and critical acclaim, but the collapse in electric car prices is taking them out of the equation.

This same year we have seen how BYD, which only sells “new energy” vehicles (electric and plug-in hybrids) has surpassed Volkswagen as the most purchased firm in China and continues to make room for itself. This is a problem for the company, which only finds one way to reduce costs: manufacture in chinese style.

As reported in Automotive News Europe, Ralf Brandstätter, member of the Volkswagen Board of Directors responsible for operations in China, has confirmed that the company will have a specific platform in China for cheap models and try to recover part of the lost space.

This platform will be called A Main Platform and is derived from the MEB (used in Volkswagen’s first electric vehicles), with its own specifications for the Chinese market. The main objective is to focus on the use of materials from local suppliers and reduce manufacturing times by up to 30%. The article specifies that only by using Chinese panels for their screens have they managed to reduce their costs by 37%.

With these changes, they hope to have the platform ready in 2026 and that this will serve as a skeleton for four new vehicles to compete in the lower part of the market, attracting customers who, for the moment, have stayed with gasoline. Collaboration with SAIC will be key to the development of these products.

Volkswagen Group China Technology Company (VCTC) is the result of Volkswagen’s latest moves in China. This company, which is the one that works directly with XPeng, has received a first boost of 1,000 million euros and hopes to employ around 2,000 experts in connected vehicles. With this, the Chinese division gains autonomy and independence from Germany, which will allow them to gain flexibility and agility, by not having to coordinate with the western part of the firm in a good part of the processes.

Although Volkswagen is the last case, other western companies They have also suffered setbacks in recent months and years in China. Stellantis, for example, has stopped producing and selling its own vehicles, because they were not able to obtain the expected profitability from them. To re-enter one of the most important markets in the world, they have bought a significant part of Leapmotor, which will allow them to compete in China while having the advantage of affordable electric vehicles in Europe.

