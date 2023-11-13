loading…

Icelandic authorities say around 900 earthquakes rocked the country’s southern region as the country braces for a volcanic eruption. Photo/Illustration

REYKJAVIK – The authority Iceland said around 900 earthquakes rocked the southern region of the country on Monday (11/13/2023). That adds to tens of thousands of earthquakes that have rocked the region in recent weeks as the country braces for what could be a major volcanic eruption.

Nearly 4,000 people were evacuated over the weekend as authorities feared molten rock would rise to the earth’s surface and potentially hit coastal towns and geothermal power plants.

“We are currently facing extraordinary uncertainty; whether there will be an eruption and if so, what damage will occur,” said Matthew James Roberts, director of the services and research division at the Icelandic Meteorological Office as quoted by Reuters.

Residents of the town of Grindavik described being thrown from their homes early Saturday as the ground shook, roads cracked and buildings suffered structural damage.

Hans Vera, a 56-year-old Belgian-born man who has lived in Iceland since 1999, said his family’s house was constantly shaken by earthquakes.

“You will never be stable, always shaking, so there is no way to sleep,” said Vera, who now lives at her sister-in-law’s house on the outskirts of Reykjavik.

“It’s not just the people of Grindavik who are shocked by this situation, but the whole of Iceland,” he said.

A rescue official said almost all residents of the town of 3,800 people were able to find accommodation with family members or friends, and only between 50 and 70 people were staying in evacuation centers.