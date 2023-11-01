31 October 2023

A sensational hypothesis emerges for Jorge Martin

A sensational hypothesis emerges for the future of Jorge Martin. The Spanish centaur, in fact, thanks to his extraordinary performance and the possibility of winning the world title at this end of the season, could make a real leap in quality, joining the official Ducati in place of Enea Bastianini.

Cascomercato’s indiscretion was reported by the Spanish newspaper “As”. In addition, Fonsi Nieto and team manager Gino Borsoi would also have expressed themselves in a cryptic manner on the future of the number 89.

“Martin in the official team next year? It’s a prospect that makes me sad and happy at the same time, since as a team we would be happy to see this hypothesis materialize whether we were World Champions or not. At the moment Jorge is a rider who deserves the bike he wants from the paddock. He is the rider most coveted by all the manufacturers” these are the words of Nieto in the interview given to the microphones of “As”. “I don’t know what will happen, but if it happens it will be because he deserves it” this is the thought of team manager Gino Borsoi.

Manager Carlo Pernat also spoke about this market indiscretion on “Tuttosport”: “Enea can rest assured, because he received the written confirmation for 2024 in August. Everything has been decided and signed and we are already talking to Dall ‘Igna for next year’s team.’

©Getty Images