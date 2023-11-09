For those looking for a fashionable vehicle to get around the city, Voge offers the Sfida SR3, a scooter designed for home-work commuting. It is powered by a 244.3 cc single-cylinder four-valve liquid-cooled engine rated at 25.5 HP at 5,500 rpm. On a chassis level we find a traditional fork and a double rear shock absorber, 14″ and 13″ rims and disc brakes. ABS, Full-LED lights, Keyless system and USB socket are standard.

The saddle is located 770 mm from the ground, the tank has a capacity of 14 liters and the dry weight is 165 kg.