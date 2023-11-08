The charm of adventure has also arrived on scooters. Pioneer of this trend flow inherited from the world of motorbikes, where adventure bikes have dominated the top positions of the sales charts for several years now, he was l’Honda X-ADV 750, developed by Honda also in the 350 cc engine version. Scooters characterized by a successful mix with the world of adventure motorbikes, which over the years have given rise to numerous examples from other brands which inevitably drew inspiration from it: Peugeot XP400, Lexomoto XDV 300, KL BreraX 300, Kymco DTX360, Keeway Vieste 300 .

The latest arrival is the Voge Sfida SR2 ADV, available both in the 125 cc displacement, therefore drivable at 16 years old with an A1 license or at 18 with the B, and in 200 cc, which guarantees access to motorways and ring roads . Both engines are liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engines, credited with a power of 11.4 HP for the eighth of a liter and 17.5 HP for the 200 cc, values ​​achieved by both engines at 8,500 rpm. The rest of the technical data sheet remains unchanged: steel frame, traditional fork and double rear shock absorber with separate gas tanks.

The braking system relies on two discs monitored by ABS, the alloy wheels measure 14″ at the front and 13″ at the rear and are fitted with slightly knobby tubeless tyres, in the respective sizes of 110/80 and 130/70. The standard equipment includes an electronically adjustable windscreen, keyless starting, an under-seat compartment that can accommodate, according to Voge, a full-face helmet and a front camera that can be controlled from the handlebars.