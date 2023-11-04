The Valico DS900X is equipped with a 895 cc inline twin-cylinder (that of the F 900 R and F 900 XR), with double overhead camshaft distribution and liquid cooling. This is a delivery thruster 93.8 HP at 8,250 rpm. and with a peak torque of 95 Nm at 6,250 rpm. There are four engine maps, which they intervene on ABS and Traction Control. The gearbox has six speeds and is electronic.

The chassis, suspension, spoked wheels and tubeless tires, as well as the Brembo brakes, are also similar to the German. The new Voge Valico 900DS 2023 has an upside down fork, 21″-17″ spoked wheels which are fitted with semi-knobby tires in sizes 90/90 and 150/70. The braking system uses a double front disc with Brembo calipers (details have not yet been revealed).