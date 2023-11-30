Starting December 1, Vodafone TV customers will have two new guest channels at their disposal at no additional cost. Every month Vodafone incorporates one or more guest channels that all its television customers can watch regardless of the contracted packages. This is a good way to promote content and make many users feel the need to continue using that channel when the month ends… yes, paying.

Disney Junior for free on Vodafone TV

This month of December, in which in a few weeks the little ones in the house will receive the Christmas holidays, will be dedicated to children’s content, so the children’s audience will surely appreciate it.

On Dial 22 we can now find Disney Junior, one of the Mickey Mouse channels that maintains an editorial line based on the entertainment and learning. Through the adventures of both classic Disney characters and later acquisitions such as Marvel, which will be the perfect excuse to access exclusive content full of fun for the whole family.

On Disney Junior you can see the new seasons of the popular series de Marvel Spidey y su superequipo, Mickey Mouse Funhouse and Bluey, and also new features like Alicia and her wonderful pastry shop.

EnFamilia Channel free in December

Enfamilia is the entertainment channel of AMC Networks International, with titles aimed at all ages, including movies, series, lifestyle programs, documentaries and content for the little ones. It is usually incorporated into the Vodafone TV offer within the Familyfans and Familylovers Pack, as well as in the convergent Vodafone One Home Unlimited modality. During the month of December, you will be able to watch it for free on Dial 23.

Under the motto “A channel for everyone”, Enfamilia aims to bring together all members of the household in front of the television, with more than 60 series and 800 programs aimed at all ages and adapted to every moment of the day. Thus, in the coming months, it will premiere series such as the remastered version of Doctor in Alaska, Sor Ángela’s Girls, Búscame en Paris, Theodosia, Heartland or the new episodes of Masha and the Bear; also documentaries such as Great Britain: Animals to the Rescue and Rescue Center in Malawi; and films like Pelé, the birth of a legend or Robo.

They are grill is designed by themed stripes: Monday to Friday, it hosts two hours of children’s content early in the day, seven and a half hours of lifestyle programs (cooking, decoration, beauty and healthy habits), four hours of documentaries in the afternoons and six hours of movies and series in prime time. During the weekends, it follows a similar structure: children’s fiction and documentaries in the morning; decoration, series and gastronomy in the afternoon; and movies and series at night. In addition, the channel will have more than 1,000 programs available on demand.