Margherita Della Valle, global CEO of Vodafone

Vodafone faces a crossroads

In the dynamic landscape of Italian telecommunications, Margherita Della Valle, CEO of Vodafone, finds herself at a strategic crossroads: become the first mobile consumer operator or Tim’s main competitor in fixed network services? After consolidating its presence in the British market through a merger with Ck Hutchison and sold its Spanish operations to Zegona Communications, Della Valle is now faced with significant decisions for the future of Vodafone in Italy. The rationalization of the telecommunications sector in Italy is considered necessary by all operators, as highlighted by the data reported in the recent Mediobanca report. Since 2010, companies in the sector have suffered a loss of revenue of 15 billion euros, with the main ones (Tim, Vodafone and Windre) leaving around 20% of their turnover on the ground in the period 2018-2022. In this context, a reduction in operators seems inevitable. Mf reports it.



Vodafone, in particular, is at the center of speculation about sector consolidation. CEO Della Valle is evaluating several options, with two main candidates for a potential collaboration: Iliad and Swisscom, the latter already parent of Fastweb. The hypothetical marriage with Iliad would create the largest mobile operator in Italy, with a 35% market share. On the other hand, a partnership with Fastweb would position Vodafone as T’s main competitorim in landline services. Kearney analyst Claudio Campanini points out that a merger with Iliad would lead to a group with two distinct brands: Vodafone as a premium brand and Iliad as a low-cost option, with complementary distribution channels.

However, a collaboration with Fastweb could lead to the creation of a unique brand, given the similar positioning of the two companies. From an investment perspective, the union with Fastweb would allow Vodafone to save on the development of the 5G network, taking advantage of an already existing and widespread network. The question of valuation is also on the table, with estimates suggesting an enterprise value between 7 and 9 billion euros for Vodafone’s activities in Italy. Regardless of the direction chosen, the Italian telecommunications industry is awaiting Vodafone’s strategic decisions, which will have a significant impact on the future of the sector in the country.

