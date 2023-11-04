Vodafone approves merger with Three Hutchinson in the UK

The Antitrust has given its approval. The agreement signed in June between Vodafone e Ck Hutchison for the merger of mobile businesses comes to fruition. The operation, estimated at 19 billion dollars, does not pose competition problems and has therefore received the green light by the EU Antitrust Regulatory Authority.



Con Vodafone Hutchison mobile the UK’s largest mobile operator comes to life. Linked to this operation is the sale of 100% of the company a few days ago Vodafone Spain a Zegona Communications for approximately 5 billion euros.

