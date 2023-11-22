Vodafone Spain is about to change its owner and, most likely, its commercial strategy. While the operation is closing, however, it has to continue with its roadmap, and that includes several new features.

Some, like increased fiber speeds, will make your users happy; others, like the rise in prices, not so much. Indeed, Movistar will not be the only operator that will increase fees in January, Vodafone will also do the same.

The difference is that, as happened last year, Vodafone will apply this increase based on the CPI (Consumer Price Index). In 2024, this will cause an increase of up to 1.60 euros in mobile-only rates and up to 4.30 euros in those combined with fiber. Let’s see it in detail.

The increase takes effect on January 1

At the end of 2022, in the midst of escalating inflation, Vodafone made the decision to link its rates to the average year-on-year CPI starting in 2023. This measure, from which Lowi customers and Vodafone customers who had contracted a social rate, caused a general increase in prices last year.





And it was not an isolated increase, since Vodafone modified the existing contract model with its clients to link the evolution of the CPI automatically to their rates each year. What does that mean? That in 2024 the fees will increase again. And this is how Vodafone has begun to communicate it to its customers.

On this occasion, the price increase will be 4.38%resulting from the average interannual CPI from October 2022 to September 2023. Therefore, the quotas for the most expensive packages are those that will suffer the greatest increase, that is, the operator’s convergent products.

The increase will affect all Vodafone customers with contract fiber and/or mobile service, both in current rates and in old plans that have already been discontinued. Prepaid rates, independent television packages or services with an additional charge such as Super WiFi or multiSIM are available.

Furthermore, in the notice that customers are receiving, Vodafone clarifies that the price increase will be carried out on the official price of the rate, but discounts remain for those people who are enjoying a promotion.

In the following table from the colleagues at Xataka Móvil, you can see how the mobile contract rates will be as of January 1 after the increase of that 4.38%. Basically, the increase will mean an increase of 70 cents per month in the yu rate, 1.20 euros more for the unlimited Basic rate and 1.60 euros more for the unlimited rate Max:





In the case of fiber, the fee will increase by 1.50 euros per month for 600 Mbps and 1.90 euros for 1,000 Mbps. In fiber+mobile combinations, the rate is 50 GB It becomes 2 euros more expensive, the One unlimited Basic rate increases by 2.30 euros and the One unlimited Max rate increases its fee by 2.60 euros.

The packages that increase the most are the most complete: 3.30 euros in the One unlimited Duo plan becomes 3.30 euros more expensive and Unlimited Home will cost 4.30 euros more per month. Additional lines, meanwhile, become more expensive by up to 1 euro. Below, we show you how the combined fiber and mobile rates will be as of January 1:





Remember that Vodafone modified the contracts last year to reflect the linking of rates to the CPI, so this increase does not imply a change of conditions. This means that, if you have a pending commitment to remain and want to unsubscribe, you will have to pay a penalty.

Taking into account that Zegona’s intentions are to focus on the low-cost market and strengthen the Lowi brand, it is likely that this price increase will be the last for the old Vodafone. We will have to see what the new Vodafone decides to do by 2025, but there is still a lot of time for that.

Images | Vodafone

