Electric vehicle company Vmoto Limited has started a recall campaign for CPX and VS1 models. For these vehicles it is necessary to inspect and/or replace the support steering columnas the supplier has identified a potential quality problem for some of the components supplied.

The potential cause is that a small portion of the struts used for CPX and VS1 are uneven, which could cause a concentration of stresses on the bolts mounting the strut and upper connection plate during operation, resulting in breakage of the upright bolts. No other vehicles are affected.

Although not all products strut bolts have quality problems, Vmoto has decided to recall the potentially affected CPX and VS1to inspect and/or replace them.

All inspections and/or replacements related to this recall campaign will be performed free of charge to the customer. Vmoto, its distributors and dealers will directly contact all customers with potentially affected products to arrange inspections and/or replacements.