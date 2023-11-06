Vmoto set the new Guinness World Record for the longest distance by an electric scooter in 24 hours by a relay team. The company in Cervesina

November 6, 2023

Vmoto, a leading brand in urban electric mobility, has officially set a new Guinness World Record for “the longest distance on an electric scooter in 24 hours by a relay team”, covering 1931 kilometers with his best-selling CPx PRO at the Tazio Nuvolari Circuit, in Cervesina, in the province of Pavia.

With this extraordinary result, Vmoto beat the previous record by 151 kilometers – which was set at 1780 kilometers. The vehicle chosen for this undertaking was the CPx PRO, used in a strictly standard version: an L3 category scooter, equipped with an 8 kW engine of maximum power, capable of a maximum speed of 105 km/h and a maximum autonomy of 100 kilometers .

The CPx PRO is led by a crew made up of professional journalists and led by Valerio Boni, journalist, writer and veteran of these endurance challenges. Together with him, Stefano Gaeta, tester and editor of Dueruote, Alberto Cecotti, editor and driving instructor, Begoña Calvo Morillo, editor of Motociclismo Espana and driving instructor, Massimo Roccoli, six-time Italian Supersport Champion, took the handlebars. The technical coordination was by Claudio Quintarelli, Operation Manager Italian Branch of Vmoto with a past as a world-class racing Team Manager. Supporting him are Andrea Gerini, Technical Chief, and Alessandro Colombo, Technical Director of Vmoto Italy.

The record attempt took place in absolutely challenging weather conditions, which made an already difficult adventure with an optimal climate, almost prohibitive. The five pilots found themselves facing a great variety of environmental situations.

The departure took place at 9.00 pm on Thursday 2 November, with the night now well advanced and the asphalt damp. At the dawn of the new day, a very strong storm hit the Tazio Nuvolari Circuit, lowering visibility levels and the temperature, which settled at around 4°. During the morning, the wind cleared the sky of clouds and with the sun peeking out, the track progressively dried out, reaching a perfect ambient temperature of 16° in the central hours of Friday 3 November. The test ended at 9.00 pm on Friday 3 November.

With this continuous succession of weather conditions, the support of the staff made available by the Tazio Nuvolari Circuit of Cervesina (PV) and the structures of the racetrack was essential. Also crucial is the equipment made available by the technical sponsor Alpinestars, which dressed the Vmoto standard bearers with the best items from the Racing catalog to make them safe and protected – even from wind and rain!

The CPx PRO, for its part, proved to be a perfect ally in winning the laurel. In particular, its handling, stability and acceleration qualities were important in maintaining stable and constant performance over 24 hours and 1931 kilometres, without hesitation. It was a physical and mental endurance test, very difficult for the riders and for the Vmoto Team but also for the CPx PRO – called to a test of resistance to outsized mechanical stress.

Vmoto: mileage record with the CPx Pro

“Dedication and passion always pay off, especially if supported by a CPx PRO in amazing shape – commented Claudio Quintarelli, Operation Manager Italian Branch of Vmoto – Our scooter was not afraid to overcome the weather conditions of four different seasons in the space of 24 hours. Not even the deluge that hit the Tazio Nuvolari circuit ever affected my belief that we would have been able to bring home this extraordinary result.”

The note from Graziano Milone, President / Strategy & Business Development, CMO Vmoto: “In recent years, the Vmoto group has grown, carving out the role of leader in the electric urban mobility market. This has certainly happened thanks to the design of the products and the marketing strategy, but even more thanks to the quality of our vehicles. We have strongly wanted to undertake this undertaking to clearly underline this point: the starting point for the design and construction of every Vmoto brand vehicle is and always will be reliability. This Guinness World Record makes us proud but also tells us that our CPx PRO is an extraordinary vehicle.”

The CPx PRO protagonist of this extraordinary feat will be exhibited on the stage of the Vmoto stand at EICMA, from 7 to 12 November 2023: a worthy celebration for an unprecedented feat.

