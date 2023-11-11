It ends 4-1 in Vinovo with the Serbian center forward (Dusan’s namesake) the great protagonist: with this shot the Bergamo players overtake

Giovanni Albanese

November 11th – 3.17pm – MILAN

Successful overtaking operation for Atalanta: the 4-1 success in Vinovo against Juventus allows the Nerazzurri to overtake their opponent in the standings and move closer to the playoff zone. Bosi’s team confirms its form, lining up the fourth consecutive victory between the championship and the Italian Cup, the fifth useful result in twenty days. The Bianconeri, however, stopped after three victories which had seen notable growth, punished above all by a first half that was less effective than the second. The protagonist of the day is Vlahovic, who scores two goals: in the match valid for the tenth round of the Primavera championship, the Serbian center forward however wears the number 9 black and blue shirt and not black and white. Only homonymy: Dominic is not related to Dusan, his name is Vanja and he is more fond of Lewandowski.

double Atalanta

Atalanta passed after ten minutes with Vavassori, able to pierce the opponent’s rearguard from the left, bypassing Martinez and passing Vinarcik on the long side of the goal. Juve reacts with Vacca, but it is once again the Goddess who finds the net (this time annulled for offside) with an action similar to that of the first goal: the Atalanta player Vlahovic takes Vavassori’s tip to the far post but is beyond the line Juventus defenders. The Serbian number 9 manages to celebrate on the half hour mark, this time he does everything well with the ball and finds the space to make it 2-0. Montero’s team relies on the initiative of a few individuals, Bosi’s team attacks the goal better, moving the ball much more.

doppietta vlahovic

Juve put their thoughts back in order at half-time. At the beginning of the second half Ripani drew for Turco, who headed past Pardel and reopened the match. Montero believes it, his players occupy the opponent’s half of the field with greater conviction and deserve a draw with Turco, who from a few meters away from the goal crushes the ball which ricochets off the crossbar. The mistake is costly because a few minutes later, on the restart on the opposite front, Vlahovic escapes the defenders and extends Atalanta’s lead again with his second personal goal. Juve tries to stay in the game, but with little effectiveness: also because the Dea defense reduces and cancels the gaps. Manzoni closes the score at the end: 4-1 final.

