Chiesa hasn’t scored for 462 minutes, Vlahovic for 563. And against Fiorentina, the Italian should have more chances to play than the Serbian. Also because Kean seems the fittest. Let’s take stock…



4 November – Turin

If in Florence they are preparing to welcome former players Vlahovic and Chiesa, Allegri at Continassa is studying the plan to unlock his best attackers. Both, after starting the season well, got lost along the way and now haven’t scored for a thousand minutes. The last attacker to celebrate a goal is Milik, at the derby. Against Milan and Hellas Verona the decisive goals came from players from other departments, while Kean was the least fortunate for having celebrated three goals (one against Torino and two against Verona) which were then canceled out by VAR. Talking about attack in crisis, in short, is only partially correct: the perception, however, is the same, referring to the two most anticipated players at Franchi.

NUMBERS

—

Allegri still has to decide whether to focus on Chiesa and Vlahovic: the former seems to have more chances, the latter is also affected by the difficulty of keeping Kean out, the attacker who seems to be in better shape at the moment. If Chiesa has not scored for 462 minutes, the Serbian center forward does not celebrate a goal for 563 minutes: the enthusiasm at the start of the season was lost between the back problems of the number 9 (out against Atalanta and Turin) and the pain of the blue (who he stopped twice for fear of suffering a muscle injury). Allegri rebalanced the performance of his attackers thanks to Milik’s goals: the first, against Lecce, was worth three points. And in general the Pole has always given great experienced support to the whole team. In addition to Kean, Yildiz is also chasing his first league goal: Allegri has long admitted that he has a soft spot for the Turkish player born in 2005, who he wanted in the first team last summer.

DEFENSE AGAINST ATTACK

—

Numbers aside, this Juve team still doesn’t seem to be able to fully trust its attackers. Practically the exact opposite of the defense: which lined up the fifth consecutive clean sheet (in total the team has not conceded a goal in seven games up to this point) despite having to face a significant emergency, given the injuries by Alex Sandro and Danilo. Gatti is growing, Rugani continues to give guarantees and Bremer is increasingly central to the department’s economy. As opposed to the attack, the defense is Juventus’ real strength at the moment. That in front of him he wanted to change last summer, only to then confirm everyone due to the lack of those “essential offers” that would have supported other choices. The coach and management, at the end of the summer transfer session, decided to focus on Chiesa and Vlahovic’s sense of revenge: however, the effect faded a little after the start at the top.

COUNTERMEASURES

—

Against Fiorentina, and subsequently against Cagliari, before the new break for the national teams, Juve aims to extend the streak of positive results which has now lasted for five matches: essentially since the day after that bad fall against Sassuolo, which evidently given the shock necessary to reorganize the right reaction. Chiesa and Vlahovic have been missing for a while, Kean has a hot foot (but needs to improve his geometry) and Milik still has the maturity to be useful when called upon. Juve needs to rely almost totally on its attackers, so as to be able to optimize the work carried out by the other departments which already have to deal with emergencies. He has not yet clarified his choices for Franchi Allegri’s next match, of course – having everyone at his disposal – he will certainly be able to focus on a rather large rotation, hoping to also obtain the right effectiveness.

November 4 – 10.58am

