Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed legislation suspending Russia’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT). The law had already been approved unanimously by the two houses of the Russian parliament in October, and Putin’s signature was considered a purely formal step: previously the president himself had underlined Russia’s need to review its accession to the treaty. However, Russia has said it has no intention of resuming nuclear tests unless the United States does so first.

With this law, Russia does not completely withdraw from the CTBT, but only revokes its ratification, i.e. its entry into force, remaining a signatory country: in practice it will stop having to respect its constraints. At that point Russia will have the same position as, among others, the United States and China, which signed the treaty but never ratified it.

The CTBT was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1996, but technically never entered into force globally due to the lack of the minimum number of signatures. Pakistan, India and North Korea have not signed it, while the United States, Iran, China, Egypt and now Russia have signed but not ratified it. However, it represented an important step towards the end of nuclear tests: from 1996 to today only three countries – India, Pakistan and North Korea – have conducted nuclear tests, and only the latter has done so in the last twenty years.

In February, however, Russia had suspended a bilateral treaty with the United States, the New START, which had the objective of monitoring each other’s nuclear weapons and provided for a limit on the number of strategic nuclear bombs that the two countries could use. In recent years, Russia and the United States have allowed several other nuclear treaties dating back to the Cold War to lapse or cancel them.

– Read also: What does Putin’s suspension of the New START nuclear treaty mean?