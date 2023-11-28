loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin said there would be no global stability without a strong and sovereign Russia. Photo/Illustration

MOSCOW – President Russia , Vladimir Putin said, there would be no global stability without a strong and sovereign Russia. He said this in front of the International Russian People’s Council last Friday.

The Russian president addressed the organization via video link from the Kremlin. He reminded participants that Russia is both a country and a civilization, and has repeatedly served as a bulwark against those who seek to be “exceptional” and dominate the planet.

“Today we are fighting not only for Russia’s freedom, but also for the freedom of the whole world,” Putin said.

“Our country is now at the forefront of creating a more just world order. “And I want to emphasize: without a sovereign and strong Russia, there cannot be a stable and lasting world order,” he said as quoted by RT, Wednesday (29/11/2023).

He portrayed Western countries as openly hostile to Russia, seeking to undermine its multinational character with talk of “decolonization” and disunity. Unable to do so by force, Russia’s enemies may try to achieve their goals by sowing discord.

“We openly say that the dictatorship of a hegemony – we see it, everyone sees it now – is getting old. “This has gone wild, as they say, and is very dangerous for everyone around us,” Putin added, noting that the “global majority” has realized this.

Putin then warned that Russia would regard outside interference or provocation aimed at causing ethnic or religious conflict as an “aggressive act” and would deal with it “accordingly”.

Western governments and media tried to portray Russia as anti-Semitic in late October, following unrest in Muslim-majority Dagestan sparked by social media channels linked to Ukrainian intelligence. At the time, Putin named “the ruling elite of the US and its satellite countries” as the main perpetrators.

The Russian president was speaking at a meeting of the 30th anniversary of the international Russian People’s Council, a forum founded in 1993 and chaired by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow. Its membership includes government officials, civil society leaders, leaders of major religious groups in Russia, prominent scientists and cultural figures, as well as representatives of Russian communities abroad.

(ian)