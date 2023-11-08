Suara.com – Vivo has launched its newest Y series cellphone on the Indonesian market, the Vivo Y27s.

This model is an addition to the existing Y27 series which includes the Y27 and Y27 5G which debuted earlier this year.

This smartphone has several differences compared to the other two Y27 models.

Reported by the Gizmochina page, Wednesday (8/11/2023), the following are the specifications and features of the Vivo Y27s.

Vivo Y27s comes with a 6.64-inch center-aligned punch-hole screen with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The power button on the right edge doubles as a fingerprint scanner.

I live Y27s. (alive)

The rear panel of this smartphone has a square-shaped camera module.

The device is also rated IP54 dust and water resistant.

In the photography section, the Vivo Y27s is equipped with a 50MP main camera paired with a 2MP depth lens. There is an 8MP front camera for selfies.

Internally, the Vivo Y27s is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor. It packs 8GB RAM and is offered in 128GB or 256GB storage options.

There is a microSD card slot for additional storage needs.

The Vivo Y27s gets its power from a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 44W fast charging.

Software-wise, the device ships with Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13.

Regarding price and availability, the Vivo Y27s is available in Burgundy Black and Garden Green.

This smartphone is priced at IDR 2,399,000 for the 8+128GB variant and IDR 2,799,000 for the 8+256GB option.