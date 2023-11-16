Suara.com – Vivo Y100i 5G was officially launched in China. This is a mid-range Vivo cellphone but comes with large memory.

Different from other mid-range cellphones, the Vivo Y100i 5G comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM, as reported by Gizmochina, Thursday (18/11/2023).

With a large memory capacity, the Vivo Y100i is only sold for 1,599 Yuan or around Rp. 3.4 million. This cellphone will be available November 28, 2023.

Even though the price has been announced, Vivo has not yet provided more detailed information about the specifications and features of the cellphone. They only tell you about the price and color variants.

But previous reports said that the Vivo Y100i 5G is another version of the Vivo Y78i. This means that the Vivo Y100i 5G specifications consist of a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, 6.64 inch LCD screen, FHD+ resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

The Vivo Y100i 5G is also likely to be equipped with a dual 50MP and 2MP camera on the back. Meanwhile, on the front there is an 8MP selfie camera.

The Vivo Y100i 5G battery is estimated to have a capacity of 5,000mAh with a 44W charger. Lastly is the 3.5mm audio jack and the thickness and weight of the cellphone are 7.98 mm and 190 grams respectively.