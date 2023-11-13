Vivo’s catalog now has two new smartphones. The company owned by the Asian giant BBK Electronics has presented this Monday the new Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Prothe successors of the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro. The latter, remember, arrived in Spain last year after its launch in China.

The brand once again puts into play the successful formula that has allowed it to position its devices among the best of the high-end Android range. We are talking about an attractive design that comes accompanied by a solid photographic section and MediaTek’s most ambitious SoC at the time of its presentation. Let’s look closely at its details.

Technical data sheet of the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro

Vivo X100 pro

Vivo X100

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

164,05 x 75,28 x 9,05 mm

221 g

164,05 x 75,19 x 8,74 mm

202 g

SCREEN

6.78 inches

Resolution 2,800 x 1,260

AMOLED

120 Hz

3,000 nits peak brightness

6.78 inches

Resolution 2,800 x 1,260

AMOLED

120 Hz

3,000 nits peak brightness

PROCESSOR

Dimensity 9300

Dimensity 9300

RAM

12 GB / 16 GB

12 GB / 16 GB

STORAGE

256GB / 512GB / 1TB

256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Frontal camera

32MP f/2.0

32MP f/2.0

REAR CAMERAS

Principal: 50 MP, OIS, f/1.75

Gran angular: 50 MP, f/2.0

Telephoto: 64 MP, 4.3x f/2.5

Principal: 50 MP, OIS, f/1.75

Gran angular: 50 MP, f/2.0

Telephoto: 64 MP, 3x f/2.5

BATTERY

5.400 mAh

100W fast wired charging

50W wireless charging

5.000 mAh

120W fast wired charging

SOFTWARE

OriginOS 4

Android based

OriginOS 4

Android based

CONNECTIVITY

WiFi

5G

Bluetooth 5.4

NFC

WiFi

5G

Bluetooth 5.4

NFC

OTHERS

IP68

Chip V3

IP68

Chip V2

PRECIO

The key is in the cameras and the processor

The new Vivo flagships maintain, in general terms, the design lines of the X series. As we have seen in previous devices, the rear part is dominated by the camera module surrounded by a stainless steel ring. In all cases we find IP68 certification that provides resistance to water and dust.

At the screen level, both phones have a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The density is 452 pixels per inch. In short, this is an interesting proposal for those looking for an excellent viewing experience.

If we focus on the SoC, as we say, the manufacturer is once again betting on the most advanced from MediaTek. This year the protagonist is the Dimensity 9300, a chip that rivals Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It is made up of four Cortex-X4 cores whose trump card is performance focused on the high range.





The aforementioned SoC has efficient and low-consumption cores, an architecture that should favorably impact autonomy. In this section, precisely, we find a capacity of 5,400 mAh in the Vivo X100 Pro and 5,000 mAh in the Vivo X100, with fast wired charging of 100 W and 120 W respectively.

We have just seen in the previous paragraph one of the main differences between the standard model and the Pro. But there is more. As you may imagine, a differential point is in the chambers, the Pro model being the most ambitious in this sense. The changes between one and the other, however, are not very drastic.





First of all, it is necessary to point out that both cameras are signed by ZEISS and are certified for ZEISS T anti-reflective technology. Starting from here we can mention that the X100 comes with a 50 MP VCS True Color main camera, a ZEISS telephoto camera of 64MP and a 50MP super wide angle camera.

Our most advanced model, the ll X100 Pro equips a ZEISS main camera with 1 inch 50MP sensor, a 50 MP ZEISS APO floating telephoto camera and a 50 MP super wide angle camera. APO is the reference to the incorporation of ZEISS Vario-Apo-Sonna photographic standards.

The terminals also incorporate ISPs developed by Vivo itself. While the Vivo X100 arrives with the V2 chip, the Vivo X100 Pro equips the V3. This is a key section that promises to improve the quality of the captured images. The big improvement of the V3 chip is its support for recording content at 4K.

Price and availability of the new Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro





The new Vivo X100 and X100 Pro have been presented in China. At the moment we do not know if both models will arrive in Spain and when they could do so. It should be noted that, as we noted above, the Vivo 90 Pro can be officially found in this market. However, here are its prices and versions:

Vivo X100 with 12 GB of RAM + 256 GB: 3,999 yuan (about 513 euros to change) Vivo : 4,599 yuan (about 590 euros at the exchange) Vivo X100 with 16 GB of RAM LPDDR5T + 1 TB: 5,099 yuan (about 655 euros at the exchange) Vivo change) Vivo X100 Pro with 16 GB of RAM + 512 GB: 5,499 yuan (about 706 euros at the exchange rate) Vivo

Images: LIVE | John Goerend

